TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 26,603 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSPQ. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter worth $194,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

