TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,167 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Caterpillar worth $336,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 418,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.