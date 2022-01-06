TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463,602 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,043,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $279,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

