TD Securities Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$70.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut Boardwalk REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.38.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$53.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$33.34 and a 1-year high of C$57.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

