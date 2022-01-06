TD Securities Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.17.

TSE AND opened at C$53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

