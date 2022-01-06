TD Securities Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$175.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.14.

Shares of WN traded up C$2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$146.27. The stock had a trading volume of 74,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,369. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$150.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.19. The firm has a market cap of C$21.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46.

In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

