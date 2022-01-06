TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TPCS stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision Company Profile

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.