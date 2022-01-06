Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TTNDY opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

