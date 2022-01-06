Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TTNDY opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78.
About Techtronic Industries
