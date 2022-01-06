Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 221.2% in December

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,465,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 2,915,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 141,505 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 13,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

