Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $151.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $153.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.