Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $126.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

