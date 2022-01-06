Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 657,244 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 657,244 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 5.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 50.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

