Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 61,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,008,168 shares.The stock last traded at $22.13 and had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.