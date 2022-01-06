Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

