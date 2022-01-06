TerraUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $294.18 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $10.41 billion and approximately $294.18 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000855 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 10,395,805,493 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

