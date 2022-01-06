Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,150.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.87.

TSLA opened at $1,088.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,074.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

