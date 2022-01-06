Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,088.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

