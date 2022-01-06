Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,088.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.