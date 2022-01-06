Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 677 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.29. 13,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.82 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

