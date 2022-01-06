Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 70,901 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,901 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,315. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

