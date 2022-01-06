Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.61. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

