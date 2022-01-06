Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 118 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.22. 33,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,677. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

