Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 30 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $629.95 and its 200 day moving average is $613.48. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

