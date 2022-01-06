The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $58.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 34.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.