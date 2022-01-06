The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $108,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

