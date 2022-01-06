The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Hershey worth $46,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 41.6% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Hershey by 8.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,943. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $198.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

