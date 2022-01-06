The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

