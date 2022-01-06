The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFN remained flat at $$21.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,659. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

