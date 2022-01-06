The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Kroger worth $114,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 296.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 19.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

