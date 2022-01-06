The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.90

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $15.79. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 10,129 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

