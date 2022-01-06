The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.98

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.30), with a volume of 1053390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.30 ($1.27).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £752.35 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.63.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($113,192.29).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

