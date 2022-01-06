The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

