The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The RMR Group stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

