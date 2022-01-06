The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $66,905.85 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00.

NYSE SO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $68.17. 3,909,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,872 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.