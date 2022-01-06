The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Southern stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,909,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,281,600. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 61.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.