Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
