Tiger Brands Limited Announces Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Tiger Brands stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

