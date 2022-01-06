TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $35.40 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $35,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after buying an additional 2,130,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 377.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JFrog by 37.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 304.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 349,769 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 0.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

