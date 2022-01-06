TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $15.78 Million in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,299,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.