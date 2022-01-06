TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

