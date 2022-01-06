TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,740,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.