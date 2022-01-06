TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of SEMrush worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,799,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMR opened at $18.21 on Thursday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 54,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $1,232,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 904,377 shares of company stock valued at $19,691,766 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

SEMrush Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.