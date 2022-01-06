TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 80,960 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,646,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,960 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

