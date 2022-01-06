TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.32% of i3 Verticals worth $25,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.25 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.23 million, a P/E ratio of -70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

