Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. Timken announced that it will make capital investments of more than $75 million through early 2022 to expand renewable energy business. Raw material cost inflation, supply chain and customer disruptions as well as pandemic related uncertainties are likely to dent fourth quarter’s margin. Timken’s earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter have undergone downward revisions lately.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Timken by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Timken by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

