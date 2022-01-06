Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.80. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 118,198 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 111,913 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

