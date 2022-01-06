Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.