Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

