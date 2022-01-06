Tokenbox (TBX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,611.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $179,924.67 and $3,611.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

