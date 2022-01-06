Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 959,487 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $95,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. General Motors has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.